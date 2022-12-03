MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 2022 McAllen Holiday Parade will hit the streets Saturday night with celebrity hosts, illuminated floats, and McAllen’s musical folks.

This year’s theme for the holiday parade is “South Pole and Beyond.” The parade will open with a musical extravaganza featuring McAllen students singing and dancing to holiday songs.

Other attractions include community illuminated floats and the largest helium balloons in Texas. It is McAllen tradition to spin the balloons at the designated Vuelta Zone

The McAllen Holiday Parade, presented by H-E-B, is the largest illuminated holiday and helium balloon parade in Texas.

How to watch on TV or online

Those who cannot make it to the parade can watch LIVE on the following platforms:

NBC 23 from 6 to 7 p.m.

CBS 4 at approximately 6:30 p.m. (After the SEC championship game)

KGBT 4.1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

ValleyCentral.com from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Make sure to tune in and join NBC 23 news anchor Sonya Hill and CBS 4 news anchor Chris Jacobs as they cover the parade.

Celebrities to watch out for

Special guests for the parade will include Mario Lopez, Linda Tovar, Dallas Cowboys’ Nate Newton, Tony Hill, Dixon Edwards, and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

What roads will be closed

Road closures for the parade will include closures along Bicentennial Boulevard from La Vista Avenue to Pecan Boulevard until 1 a.m. Sunday. For a complete list of road closures, click here.