EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley held a news conference Thursday to welcome its first football head coach.

UTRGV held a press conference to welcome Travis Bush, the first football head coach in program history at H-E-B Park in Edinburg.

“Football is going to be around UTRGV forever .. and you started it,” Bush said in his first press conference since being hired as the head football coach for UTRGV.

Bush said his success would not be possible without a top-notch administration, such as the one provided by UTRGV.

“Our mentality is aligned, our vision is aligned, our love for the Valley is aligned,” Bush said.

The press conference began Thursday with an introduction from UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque.

“Who’s ready for Division I football in the Rio Grande Valley?” Conque said.

Conque said they looked for multiple characteristics for the program’s first coach, and Bush checked all the boxes.

“We knew we needed a certain person … Through a great search that had tremendous interest across the country, we found the right guy in Travis Bush,” Conque said.

Conque added that season tickets are now available with a $25 deposit.

UTRGV President Guy Bailey expressed his excitement about the introduction of football to the university.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am,” Bailey said. “Our students will have the same opportunity here in the Rio Grande Valley that they have in Austin, in San Antonio … they deserve that.”

Bush previously served as head coach and athletic coordinator at New Braunfels High School. Bush also has experience with coaching at the college level, beginning his collegiate coaching career at TCU as a graduate assistant in 2001.

Bush would later serve as offensive coordinator, and co-offensive coordinator, for Texas State, UTSA and Texas State.

UTRGV’s new coach also has experience at the professional level, where he served as offensive assistant coach with the Buffalo Bills in 2015.

Travis Bush is the son of football coach Bruce Bush, who was inducted into the RGV Sports Hall of Fame in 2011 after coaching at Pharr North, Donna and PSJA, UTRGV stated in a news release.

UTRGV is expected to sign its first recruiting class in 2024 before the team kicks off in 2025.

Bush said the team is going to strive for championships, beginning with promoting academic success, building a staff and building facilities.

“As of today, UTRGV football is officially on the clock,” Bush said.