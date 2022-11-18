LIVE: ValleyCentral will be streaming the briefing live at 10 a.m. Friday on this post.

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will be addressing the community Friday morning, a day after the UT System’s Board of Regents huddled in Austin and approved a game plan to bring football to the school.

But the approval of increases to the Intercollegiate Athletic Fees paid by students means the addition of other programs at UTRGV, including a women’s swimming and diving team, a marching band and additions to the school’s spirit programs.

Therefore, school officials will likely have plenty to talk about Friday morning, with a media briefing at 10 a.m. at the Visitors Center on the Edinburg campus, 1201 W. University Dr. in Edinburg.

What do we already know about UTRGV football?

Talk about adding a football program is no surprise. Last year, UTRGV revealed details about the push to bring gridiron excitement to the Valley.

As for where the team will play, the university will not be building a new stadium, the university told ValleyCentral in November 2021. However, UTRGV will build practice facilities for the team on campus. HEB Park in Edinburg, and Sam’s Memorial Stadium in Brownsville were being looked at as prospective stadiums for the team to play in on game days.

What division will UTRGV be playing in?

UTRGV is a Division I school in the Western Athletic Conference, where UTRGV has been one of three schools still without a football program.

This is a developing story.