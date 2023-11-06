HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — John Gattas with Little Leaf Microgreens on South Padre Island brings us his expertise on microgreens.

“Well, I think we’re all familiar with sprouts, we remember the alfalfa sprouts we used to get at the grocery stores, and micro greens are the next phase after that. Sprouts only take about four days of germination in a jar and so it’s just the seeds, that are being germinated,” said Gattas. The microgreens are actually grown in a medium and they’re actually about 10 to 12 days old and that’s the perfect time to harvest. Studies have shown that when you harvest the plant in that 10 to 12-day cycle, you’re extracting the maximum amount of nutrients that the seed has to offer.”

For those who want to start growing microgreens on their own, Gattas has some tips and pointers for doing so.

“The beautiful thing about microgreens is that you can grow them at home. It’s the best thing to grow it indoors because they’re so delicate,” Gattas said. “The conditions are perfect for the inside area. With a temperature of 75 degrees indoors, you get to control your lighting and it’s the perfect way to have some fresh plants inside your house and also enjoy eating.”

For more information visit Little Leaf Microgreens and click the Learn To Grow button.