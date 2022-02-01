HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Little Debbie Ice Cream officially hit the shelves, bringing a cold twist to a classic treat!
Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie collaborated to make snack time history, according to a press release.
The companies put a sweet twist to the classic snack cakes, debuting seven new ice cream flavors!
The seven flavors are:
- Oatmeal Creme Pies: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses
- Cosmic Brownies: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces
- Zebra Cakes: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl
- Honey Buns: Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl
- Strawberry Shortcake Rolls: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl
- Swiss Rolls: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream
- Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl
Expected in stores on Feb. 1, the ice cream pints will retail at $2.50 each, according to the release.