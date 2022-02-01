HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Little Debbie Ice Cream officially hit the shelves, bringing a cold twist to a classic treat!

Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie collaborated to make snack time history, according to a press release.

The companies put a sweet twist to the classic snack cakes, debuting seven new ice cream flavors!

The seven flavors are:

Oatmeal Creme Pies : Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses



: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses Cosmic Brownies : Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces



: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces Zebra Cakes : White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl



: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl Honey Buns : Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl



: Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl Strawberry Shortcake Rolls : White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl



: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl Swiss Rolls : Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream



: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl

Expected in stores on Feb. 1, the ice cream pints will retail at $2.50 each, according to the release.