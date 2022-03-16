HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Literacy Center of Harlingen is looking for volunteers who want to help people learn English.

The center’s director, Linda Klowetter, said the literacy program has operated for 36 years with volunteer tutors.

Klowetter said the demand for volunteers is needed as more people become interested in their literacy program.

“We are getting calls every day for people that are interested in enrolling and so our waiting list is just growing,” she said.

All interested tutors will work with a maximum of eight people who are age 18 and older and are asked to meet with their group for at least three hours a week.

While the center offers other programs such as the citizenship exam preparedness class, Klowetter said the ESL program is the most requested.

“Some people wanna get a job or a better job or they want to simply be able to help their children with homework or in some cases they want to go to college, so the impact is enormous,” she said.

According to Klowetter, you do not need to know Spanish to become a tutor. However, those who are interested have to attend a mandatory tutor training workshop.

“It’s going to be Saturday, April 23, all day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., there is a $25 charge for that workshop which includes a book, all of your handouts, and your morning refreshments,” said Klowetter. “We don’t make money out of the workshop, we just try to recoup a little bit of our cost.”

For more information stop by the center at 101 E. Monroe Ave. or contact them at (956) 428-8883.