LIST: where you can get a free meal in the RGV

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — As power outages continue in the Rio Grande Valley, local restaurants, businesses and good neighbors are providing free warm meals to those in need.

Last updated: 2/17 10:38 a.m.

Brownsville

Good Neighbor Settlement House offers free meals to the public at 1254 East Tyler Street. Meal distributions are at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and last one hour.

Edinburg

The city of Edinburg announced it will be distributing cases of bottled water on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Activity Center, located at 123 East Mark S. Pena Drive.

McAllen

J. Gonzalez Law Firm will give out hot meals at their office locations starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday until supply lasts. This includes their offices in Rio Grande City, McAllen, Weslaco, and Brownsville.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 will distribute food to seniors and veterans on Thursday at 10 a.m. The distribution will be at 2601 Lark Avenue.

San Juan

Ann’s Restaurant posted on Facebook they will be giving free noodle soup from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. They are located at 221 West US Highway 83, San Juan.

Harlingen

Abundiz Garage will be providing warm menudo until the supply lasts at 702 N 77 Sunshine Strip. To ask when their next round will be call (956) 357-5387.

Pharr

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will be distributing food from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 724 N Cage Blvd, Pharr.