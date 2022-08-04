- Brownsville: The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced water restrictions on Friday. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. The following restrictions will be in place under Stage 2. Vehicle washing will be allowed twice a week between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. Watering deemed non-essential is prohibited, including: washing buildings, dust control or allowing water runoff into streets.
Sprinkler systems will be restricted to twice a week based on last digit of service area, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Variances must be acquired from BPUB office to water new landscapes outside the landscape irrigation schedule for four weeks since the date of planting.
- Laguna Vista: Laguna Vista initiated stage 3 of their water conservation plan. Customers are required to conserve water by adhering to several restrictions, including: watering lawns will only be permitted from 7:00 p.m. to 7 a.m. on designated days: Mondays and Thursdays for Laguna Heights and Laguna Vista. Tuesday and Friday for South Padre Island. Wednesday and Saturday for Port Isabel.
- McAllen: The McAllen Public Utility announced water restrictions for residents and businesses. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage Two. This stage restricts sprinkler system irrigation to only two days a week. Depending on the zone where you live or your businesses is located, you can only irrigate using a sprinkler system on designated days between midnight to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight. Swimming pools may be refilled on designated zone irrigation days from midnight to 10 a.m. and from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Other restrictions include water from irrigation system running into gutter, ditch or drain is not allowed. You are not allowed to wash paved areas, including sidewalks, driveways, parking areas and tennis courts, except to prevent fire hazards. Ornamental fountains without a recycling system are not allowed. No car wash fundraisers may be held.
- Mission: Mission is now designating irrigation days to four sections of the city. The Northeast and Southwest sections of the city will be able to irrigate Sundays, Wednesday, and Fridays, from 8pm to 6am. The Northwest and Southeast sections of the city will be able to irrigate Saturdays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 8pm to 6am. A violation could lead to a $50 to $200 fine.
- Roma: The city of Roma announced on July 21 they will also ask residents to conserve water. Residents are asked to limit irrigation and car washing to before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m. based on your address.
- San Benito: No watering is allowed between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All water running off yards, plants or other vegetation into gutters or streets is prohibited. Vehicle washing may be done between the hours of 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with handheld hose equipped with a shutoff nozzle or with a 5-gallon bucket. The use of water to wash sidewalks, walkways, driveways, or any building or structure is prohibited. The use of water for swimming pools, jacuzzi tubs, hot tubs or similar items are prohibited unless to maintain the stability of the pool or tub. A violation in San Benito can lead to a $50-$200 fine, or in extreme cases, disconnection of water service.