Cameron County – Poll Locations
- Brownsville
- Brownsville Public Library, located at 2600 Central Boulevard.
- Cameron County Courthouse, located at 954 E. Harrison St., Brownsville
- Southmost Public Library, located at 4320 Southmost Road.
- Texas Southmost College, located at 600 International Blvd., Brownsville
- Bob Clark Social Service Center, 9901 California Road.
- Los Fresnos
- Los Fresnos Community Center, located at 204 North Brazil Street.
- Rancho Viejo
- Rancho Viejo City Hall, located at 3301 Carmen Avenue.
- San Benito
- San Benito Community Building, located at 210 East Heywood Street.
- Rio Hondo
- Rio Hondo Municipal Center, located at 121 North Arroyo Boulevard.
- Harlingen
- Harlingen County Annex, located at 3302 Wilson Road.
- Harlingen Cultural Arts Center, located at 576 76 Drive.
- Harlingen Convention Center, 701 Harlingen Heights Dr.
- Combes
- Combes Community Center, located at 21646 Hand Road.
- La Feria
- American Legion Hall, located at 219 East Commercial Avenue.
- Santa Maria ISD Administration Building, located at 11119 Military Highway.
- Santa Rosa
- Santa Rosa County Annex, located at 115 Santa Vista Avenue.
- Los Indios
- Los Indios Community Center, located at 309 Heywood Street.
- Primera
- Primera City Hall, located at 22893 Stuart Place Road
- Port Isabel & South Padre Island
- Port Isabel City Hall, located at 305 E. Maxan Street.
- South Padre Island City Hall, located at 4601 Padre Boulevard.
- Laguna Vista
- Laguna Vista City Hall, located at 122 Fernandez St.
Hidalgo County – Poll Locations
- McAllen
- Fireman’s Pumphouse, located at 201 North 1st Street.
- Lark Community Center, located at 2601 Lark Avenue.
- STC Nursing Campus Bldg. B, located at 1901 South McColl Road.
- STC Pecan Campus Bldg. H, located at 3201 Pecan Boulevard.
- Edinburg
- University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Student Academic Center Lounge, located at 1201 West University Drive.
- Elections Annex Building, located at 317 North Closner Boulevard.
- San Carlos Endowment Center, located at 107 Sunflower Road.
- Pharr
- Development and Research Center, located at 850 West Dicker Road.
- Jose Pepe Salinas, located at 1011 West Kelley Avenue.
- Mission
- Bannworth Gym, located at 1822 North Shary Road.
- Mission Parks and Recreation, located at 721 Bryan Road.
- Granjeno City Hall, located at 6603 S. FM 494.
- Alamo
- Sergeant Fernando De La Rosa Library, located at 416 North Tower Road.
- Alton
- Alton Recreation Center, located at 349 Dawes Avenue.
- Donna
- Amigos del Valle, located at 1408 Silver Avenue.
- Edcouch
- Sergeant Rodriguez Community Center, located at 320 West Santa Rosa Avenue.
- Elsa
- Elsa Municipal Court, located at 216 East 4th Street.
- Weslaco
- Business Visitor and Event Center, located at 275 South Kansas Avenue.
- Progreso Family Community Center, located at 510 FM 1015
- San Juan
- San Juan Memorial Library, located at 1010 S. Standard Avenue.
- Hidalgo
- Hidalgo City Hall, located at 704 Ramon Ayala Drive.
- La Joya
- La Joya Youth Center, located at 604 Salomon Chapa Drive.
- Mercedes
- Mercedes Civic Center, located at 520 East 2nd Street.
- Palmview
- Palmview Community Center,located at 3401 Jordan Road.
- Pct. 3 The Mansion, located at 2401 Moorefield Road.
- Palmview Recreation Center, located at 406 W. Veterans Boulevard.
- Palmhurst
- Rafael Cantu Jr. High School, located at 5101 N. Stewart Road.
- Sullivan City
- Sullivan City WIC Clinic, located at 371 W. Expressway 83.
- Penitas
- Penitas Fire Station, located at 1320 S. Main Street.
Willacy County – Poll Locations
- Early Voting
- Lyford
- Lyford Consolidated Independent School District Annex, located at 8220 Simon Gomez Boulevard.
- Sebastian
- Martin Cavazos Center, located at3830 North West Avenue
- Election Day
- Lyford City Hall, located at 13550 Main Street
- Sebastian
- Martin Cavazos Center, located at3830 North West Avenue
Starr County – Poll Locations
- Rio Grande City
- Starr County Courthouse, located at 401 North Britton Avenue.
- La Rosita Public Library, located at 4192 West Highways 83.
- El Cenizo (La Casita), located at 6171 FM 1430
- Roma
- Roma Community Center, located at 502 Sixth Street.