Cameron County
Hidalgo County
Willacy County
Starr County

Cameron County – Poll Locations

  • Brownsville
    • Brownsville Public Library, located at 2600 Central Boulevard.
    • Cameron County Courthouse, located at 954 E. Harrison St., Brownsville 
    • Southmost Public Library, located at 4320 Southmost Road.
    • Texas Southmost College, located at 600 International Blvd., Brownsville 
    • Bob Clark Social Service Center, 9901 California Road.
  • Los Fresnos
    • Los Fresnos Community Center, located at 204 North Brazil Street.
  • Rancho Viejo
    • Rancho Viejo City Hall, located at 3301 Carmen Avenue.
  • San Benito
    • San Benito Community Building, located at 210 East Heywood Street.
  • Rio Hondo
    • Rio Hondo Municipal Center, located at 121 North Arroyo Boulevard.
  • Harlingen
    • Harlingen County Annex, located at 3302 Wilson Road.
    • Harlingen Cultural Arts Center, located at 576 76 Drive.
    • Harlingen Convention Center, 701 Harlingen Heights Dr. 
  • Combes
    • Combes Community Center, located at 21646 Hand Road.
  • La Feria
    • American Legion Hall, located at 219 East Commercial Avenue.
    • Santa Maria ISD Administration Building, located at 11119 Military Highway.
  • Santa Rosa
    • Santa Rosa County Annex, located at 115 Santa Vista Avenue.
  • Los Indios
    • Los Indios Community Center, located at 309 Heywood Street.
  • Primera
    • Primera City Hall, located at 22893 Stuart Place Road 
  • Port Isabel & South Padre Island
    • Port Isabel City Hall, located at 305 E. Maxan Street.
    • South Padre Island City Hall, located at 4601 Padre Boulevard.
  • Laguna Vista
    • Laguna Vista City Hall, located at 122 Fernandez St. 

Hidalgo County – Poll Locations

  • McAllen
    • Fireman’s Pumphouse, located at 201 North 1st Street.
    • Lark Community Center, located at 2601 Lark Avenue.
    • STC Nursing Campus Bldg. B, located at 1901 South McColl Road.
    • STC Pecan Campus Bldg. H, located at 3201 Pecan Boulevard.
  • Edinburg
    • University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Student Academic Center Lounge, located at 1201 West University Drive.
    • Elections Annex Building, located at 317 North Closner Boulevard.
    • San Carlos Endowment Center, located at 107 Sunflower Road.
  • Pharr
    • Development and Research Center, located at 850 West Dicker Road.
    • Jose Pepe Salinas, located at 1011 West Kelley Avenue.
  • Mission
    • Bannworth Gym, located at 1822 North Shary Road.
    • Mission Parks and Recreation, located at 721 Bryan Road.
    • Granjeno City Hall, located at 6603 S. FM 494.
  • Alamo
    • Sergeant Fernando De La Rosa Library, located at 416 North Tower Road.
  • Alton
    • Alton Recreation Center, located at 349 Dawes Avenue.
  • Donna
    • Amigos del Valle, located at 1408 Silver Avenue.
  • Edcouch
    • Sergeant Rodriguez Community Center, located at 320 West Santa Rosa Avenue.
  • Elsa
    • Elsa Municipal Court, located at 216 East 4th Street.
  • Weslaco
    • Business Visitor and Event Center, located at 275 South Kansas Avenue.
    • Progreso Family Community Center, located at 510 FM 1015 
  • San Juan
    • San Juan Memorial Library, located at 1010 S. Standard Avenue.
  • Hidalgo
    • Hidalgo City Hall, located at 704 Ramon Ayala Drive.
  • La Joya
    • La Joya Youth Center, located at 604 Salomon Chapa Drive.
  • Mercedes
    • Mercedes Civic Center, located at 520 East 2nd Street.
  • Palmview
    • Palmview Community Center,located at 3401 Jordan Road.
    • Pct. 3 The Mansion, located at 2401 Moorefield Road.
    • Palmview Recreation Center, located at 406 W. Veterans Boulevard.
  • Palmhurst
    • Rafael Cantu Jr. High School, located at 5101 N. Stewart Road. 
  • Sullivan City
    • Sullivan City WIC Clinic, located at 371 W. Expressway 83. 
  • Penitas
    • Penitas Fire Station, located at 1320 S. Main Street.

Willacy County – Poll Locations

  • Early Voting
    • Lyford
      • Lyford Consolidated Independent School District Annex, located at 8220 Simon Gomez Boulevard.
    • Sebastian
      • Martin Cavazos Center, located at3830 North West Avenue
  • Election Day
    • Lyford
      • Lyford City Hall, located at 13550 Main Street
    • Sebastian
      • Martin Cavazos Center, located at3830 North West Avenue

Starr County – Poll Locations

  • Rio Grande City
    • Starr County Courthouse, located at 401 North Britton Avenue.
    • La Rosita Public Library, located at 4192 West Highways 83.
    • El Cenizo (La Casita), located at 6171 FM 1430
  • Roma
    • Roma Community Center, located at 502 Sixth Street.