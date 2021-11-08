LIST: Veterans day specials across the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On November 11, the nation recognizes Veterans Day, honoring all those who have served in the military.

Many businesses and restaurants offer deals and discounts for veterans and those who are currently serving in a form of appreciation.

The following is a list of deals that will be offered on November 11 across the Rio Grande Valley:

Food and Drinks

Applebee’s: Veterans and active duty military members can choose a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day with proof of service.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active military who dine-in with Buffalo Wild Wings can receive a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries.

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11, this will only be available for in-restaurant only.

Cracker Barrell: Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake when dining at any location on November 11.

Denny’s: Veterans and military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on November 11 from 5 a.m. to noon, for dine-in customers only.

Dunkin’ Donuts: On November 11 veterans and active-duty military receive a free donut at participating locations, offer is available only in-store.

Golden Corral: Military personell can receive a free meal and beverage card between November 1 and 30 while supplies last. Military personnel can then redeem their card once for lunch or dinner Monday through Thursday from November 1 to May 31.

Hooters: Veterans are welcome to stop in for 10 free boneless wings with any 10 purchase from a long list of wing styles.

IHOP: Veterans can recieve a complimentary Red, White and Blue pancake combo.

Krispy Kreme: Vetrans can recieve a free doughnut and coffee on 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Little Cesar’s Pizza: Veterans are eligible for one free lunch combo from 11am to 2pm.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Military personell and veterans can recieve one free meal from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Olive Garden: On Thursday, veterans and current members of the military who dine in get a free entrée from a special menu.

Red Lobster: Veterans and current members of the military will be eligible for one free appetizer or dessert. Active-duty military and veterans get a free sandwich with fries or tots on 11-11. Available for dine-in or call-in to-go orders.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military who are Red Robin Royalty members can redeem a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries November 1 through November 14 for dine-in or to-go. Individuals must register for Red Robin’s Royalty Program with military designation by Monday,

Starbucks: One free coffee, also eligible to military spouses.

Smoothie King: On November 11, veterans and active-duty military members get a free 20 oz. smoothie.

Texas Roadhouse: Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots on 11-11. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022.

Wendys: Free coffee for veterans, active duty and family members.

Retail

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Veterans and active-duty and reserve service members and their immediate family members get 10% off their entire purchase both in-store and online from October 24 through November 15.

Bed, Bath, and Beyond: 25% off when you redeem the discount online. Click here to redeem.

Big Lots: Veterans and active military members can recieve the 10% off year-round discount for active if they are members of Big Lots’ “Big Reward Program”

David’s Bridal: Military personell can recieve 10% off in-store purchases, along with immediate family members and fiancés.

Dollar General: Veterans and military personell are eligible for 11% off in-store and online, the discount can be applied to family members.

Home Depot: Veterans and active military members can recieve 10% off for veterans and military personell.

Office Depot: Veterans and active military members are eligible for 25% off in-store purchases through November 13th.

Staples: Veterans and active military members can recieve 25% off in-store purchases, also applicable to family members.

Target: Veterans and active military members are eligible for the 10% off in store and online discount, along with their family members.

Tractor Supply Company: Active-duty military, veterans and their dependents get a 15% discount on November 11.

Under Armor: 40% off, also applicable to healthcare professionals, first responders, and teachers.

Walgreens: Veterans, military and their families get a 20% discount on eligible regular priced items, November 11 through 15. This an in-store offer and is only valid in Walgreens.

Services

Great Clips – On November 11, veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card.

Sports Clips: Veterans and active military members can recieve one free haircut with military ID.

Jiffy Lube Brownsville: Active, retired and veteran military can recieve 25% off any oil change each day throughout the year, or recieve 50% off with the use of the following coupon on Veterans Day, November 11.

All information on Veterans Day deals and discounts has been sourced from U.S. Veterans Magazine and Military.com.

Events

L&F Distributors and Budweiser will be providing BBQ meals for all McAllen veterans on Wednesday, November 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at L&F Distributors, 3900 N McColl Road, McAllen. Available until supplies last, must bring military ID.