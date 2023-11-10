RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Veterans Day is coming up, and many cities across the Rio Grande Valley are hosting events to honor those who served.

However, some events have either been moved indoors or rescheduled to later dates due to weather conditions.

The following events have been rescheduled:

Cameron County

Brownsville

Veteran’s Day March has been rescheduled to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. The march will start on H-E-B at 1628 Central Blvd. and will end at Veterans Park, located at 2500 Central Blvd., followed by a ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

Harlingen

The Veterans Day Parade in Harlingen that was to be held at the Iwo Jima Memorial at the Marine Military Academy has been canceled due to weather conditions. The parade was scheduled for Friday at 8 a.m.

Hidalgo County

Mission

The City of Mission has postponed four of its Veteran’s Day events to next week. R.E.D Flag Ceremony was rescheduled to 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 at the Mission Police Department, located at 1200 E. 8th St. Veterans Appreciation BBQ was rescheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 at the Mission Parks and Rec, located at 721 N. Bryan Road. The Veterans Parade and Military Flyover has been rescheduled to noon on Nov. 18 at Downtown Mission, located on Conway Avenue and Business 83 Loud and Clear Veteran Music Festival and Chili Cook-off were rescheduled from noon to 11 p.m. at the 5×5 Brewing Co.



McAllen