RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley cities announced they will be offering sandbags as the potential of weekend rain increases.

The following cities have announced they will provide sandbags:

Edinburg: The City of Edinburg will be offering sandbags on Friday, Aug. 19 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Edinburg Service Center (located at 1201 N. Doolittle Road). There will be a limit of six bags per household, and eight bags per business. The sandbags will be offered on a while supplies last basis. Residents can also bring their own bag and sand will be provided. Residents must live in Edinburg city limits and provide a utility bill with a city address and ID.





Mission: The City of Mission will offer self-serve sandbag distribution on Saturday. The distribution will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lions Park located at 1500 Kika De La Garza Loop. Sandbag distribution is for residents of Mission only. Sandbags will be limited to six bags per residence and 10 bags per business. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel.