RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley cities announced they will be offering sandbags as the potential of weekend rain increases.
The following cities have announced they will provide sandbags:
- Edinburg: The City of Edinburg will be offering sandbags on Friday, Aug. 19 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Edinburg Service Center (located at 1201 N. Doolittle Road). There will be a limit of six bags per household, and eight bags per business. The sandbags will be offered on a while supplies last basis. Residents can also bring their own bag and sand will be provided. Residents must live in Edinburg city limits and provide a utility bill with a city address and ID.
- Mission: The City of Mission will offer self-serve sandbag distribution on Saturday. The distribution will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lions Park located at 1500 Kika De La Garza Loop. Sandbag distribution is for residents of Mission only. Sandbags will be limited to six bags per residence and 10 bags per business. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel.
- Palmview: The City of Palmview will offer sandbags on Friday, Aug. 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Old Gregg’s Parking Lot located at 434 W. Palma Vista Drive. Residents must show ID. Sandbags will be limited to four per residence, and six per business.
- San Benito: The City of San Benito will offer sandbags on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the City Service Center located at 925 W. Stenger Street. The distribution will be limited to residents of San Benito. Residents must bring proof of residency. Sandbags will be limited to six per household.