RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several schools across the Rio Grande Valley will be offering free meals to children and adults throughout summer.

The Summer Feeding Program is brought to schools across the state with help from the Texas Department of Agriculture to serve free meals to the community.

The following is a list of school districts and sites that will provide meals to children, enrolled students and adults.

Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District

Harlingen CISD Child Nutrition Department will be providing free meals to children 18 and
younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old. Income are registration is not required.

Meals will be served at 31 sites district wide in Harlingen. All sites will be closed every Friday.

Harlingen High School Field HouseJune 5 – July 27Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m.- 12:30 p.m.
Harlingen High School South CafeteriaJune 5 – July 25Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Dr. Cano Freshman Academy CafeteriaJune 5 – June 29Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Harlingen Collegiate High School CafeteriaMay 30 – June 1 (Lunch unavailable June 1)Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Harlingen School of Health Professions CafeteriaJune 5 – June 29Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Coakley Middle School CafeteriaMay 29 – June 29Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 p.m – 12:00 p.m.
Memorial Middle School CafeteriaMay 29 – June 29Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Vernon Middle School CafeteriaMay 29 – June 29Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Gutierrez Middle School Cafeteria May 29 – June 29Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Vela Middle School CafeteriaMay 29 – June 29Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.- 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Bonham Elementary CafeteriaMay 29 – July 20Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 p.m – 12:00 p.m.
Bowie Elementary CafeteriaJune 5 – June 15Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Crockett Elementary CafeteriaMay 29 – June 29Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Dishman Elementary- CafeteriaJune 5 – June 15Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Houston Elementary CafeteriaJune 5 – June 15Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Jefferson Elementary CafeteriaJune 5 – June 15Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Lamar Elementary CafeteriaMay 29 – July 20 (BF unavailable after July 10)Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Austin Elementary CafeteriaMay 30 – July 20Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Ben Milam Elementary CafeteriaMay 30 – July 20 (BF unavailable after July 10)Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Stuart Place Elementary CafeteriaJune 5 – June 15Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Travis Elementary CafeteriaJune 5 – June 29Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Zavala Elementary CafeteriaJune 5 – June 15Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Wilson Elementary CafeteriaMay 30 – July 20 (BF unavailable after July 10)Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Treasure Hills Elementary CafeteriaJune 5 – June 15Breakfast: 8 a.m.- 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Long Elementary CafeteriaMay 29 – June 29Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Rodriguez Elementary CafeteriaMay 29- June 29Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Lee Means Elementary CafeteriaJune 5 – June 29Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
STEM Academy CafeteriaJune 5 – June 29Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
Fair Park Boys & Girls ClubMay 30 – July 27Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Lemoyne Gardens Boys & Girls ClubMay 30 – July 27Breakfast unavailable at this location
Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30pm
St. Anthony Catholic ChurchJune 26 – June 29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch unavailable at this location

Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District

Children between the ages of 1 to 18 and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old are eligible to receive program meals at no cost.

Additional or adult meals can be purchased. Breakfast will cost $3.50 and lunch will cost $4.50.

Sites will be closed every Friday and on Tuesday, July 4.

Rio Grande City High School May 30 – June 2
June 5 – June 9
June 12 – July 6		Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Grulla High School May 30 – June 2
June 5 – June 9
June 12 – June 29		Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Roque Guerra ElementaryMay 30 – June 2
June 5 – June 9
June 12 – June 22		Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Grulla Elementary May 30 – June 2
June 5 – June 9
June 12 – June 22		Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Iglesia EmmanuelJune 26 – June 30Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Learning Zone IIJune 5 – June 29Lunch: 11 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.
The Edutainment ZoneJune 5 – June 29Lunch: 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Hillside Grocery June 5 – June 29Lunch: 11 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.
Templo de OracionJune 5 – June 29Lunch: 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

The list will be updated as more information becomes available.