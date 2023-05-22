RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several schools across the Rio Grande Valley will be offering free meals to children and adults throughout summer.
The Summer Feeding Program is brought to schools across the state with help from the Texas Department of Agriculture to serve free meals to the community.
The following is a list of school districts and sites that will provide meals to children, enrolled students and adults.
Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District
Harlingen CISD Child Nutrition Department will be providing free meals to children 18 and
younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old. Income are registration is not required.
Meals will be served at 31 sites district wide in Harlingen. All sites will be closed every Friday.
|Harlingen High School Field House
|June 5 – July 27
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m.- 12:30 p.m.
|Harlingen High School South Cafeteria
|June 5 – July 25
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Dr. Cano Freshman Academy Cafeteria
|June 5 – June 29
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Harlingen Collegiate High School Cafeteria
|May 30 – June 1 (Lunch unavailable June 1)
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Harlingen School of Health Professions Cafeteria
|June 5 – June 29
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Coakley Middle School Cafeteria
|May 29 – June 29
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 p.m – 12:00 p.m.
|Memorial Middle School Cafeteria
|May 29 – June 29
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Vernon Middle School Cafeteria
|May 29 – June 29
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Gutierrez Middle School Cafeteria
|May 29 – June 29
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Vela Middle School Cafeteria
|May 29 – June 29
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.- 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Bonham Elementary Cafeteria
|May 29 – July 20
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 p.m – 12:00 p.m.
|Bowie Elementary Cafeteria
|June 5 – June 15
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Crockett Elementary Cafeteria
|May 29 – June 29
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Dishman Elementary- Cafeteria
|June 5 – June 15
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Houston Elementary Cafeteria
|June 5 – June 15
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Jefferson Elementary Cafeteria
|June 5 – June 15
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Lamar Elementary Cafeteria
|May 29 – July 20 (BF unavailable after July 10)
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Austin Elementary Cafeteria
|May 30 – July 20
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Ben Milam Elementary Cafeteria
|May 30 – July 20 (BF unavailable after July 10)
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Stuart Place Elementary Cafeteria
|June 5 – June 15
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Travis Elementary Cafeteria
|June 5 – June 29
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Zavala Elementary Cafeteria
|June 5 – June 15
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Wilson Elementary Cafeteria
|May 30 – July 20 (BF unavailable after July 10)
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Treasure Hills Elementary Cafeteria
|June 5 – June 15
|Breakfast: 8 a.m.- 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Long Elementary Cafeteria
|May 29 – June 29
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Rodriguez Elementary Cafeteria
|May 29- June 29
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Lee Means Elementary Cafeteria
|June 5 – June 29
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|STEM Academy Cafeteria
|June 5 – June 29
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m.
|Fair Park Boys & Girls Club
|May 30 – July 27
|Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Lemoyne Gardens Boys & Girls Club
|May 30 – July 27
|Breakfast unavailable at this location
Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30pm
|St. Anthony Catholic Church
|June 26 – June 29
|Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lunch unavailable at this location
Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District
Children between the ages of 1 to 18 and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old are eligible to receive program meals at no cost.
Additional or adult meals can be purchased. Breakfast will cost $3.50 and lunch will cost $4.50.
Sites will be closed every Friday and on Tuesday, July 4.
|Rio Grande City High School
|May 30 – June 2
June 5 – June 9
June 12 – July 6
|Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Grulla High School
|May 30 – June 2
June 5 – June 9
June 12 – June 29
|Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Roque Guerra Elementary
|May 30 – June 2
June 5 – June 9
June 12 – June 22
|Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Grulla Elementary
|May 30 – June 2
June 5 – June 9
June 12 – June 22
|Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Iglesia Emmanuel
|June 26 – June 30
|Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Learning Zone II
|June 5 – June 29
|Lunch: 11 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.
|The Edutainment Zone
|June 5 – June 29
|Lunch: 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
|Hillside Grocery
|June 5 – June 29
|Lunch: 11 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.
|Templo de Oracion
|June 5 – June 29
|Lunch: 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
The list will be updated as more information becomes available.