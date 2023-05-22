RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several schools across the Rio Grande Valley will be offering free meals to children and adults throughout summer.

The Summer Feeding Program is brought to schools across the state with help from the Texas Department of Agriculture to serve free meals to the community.

The following is a list of school districts and sites that will provide meals to children, enrolled students and adults.

Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District

Harlingen CISD Child Nutrition Department will be providing free meals to children 18 and

younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old. Income are registration is not required.

Meals will be served at 31 sites district wide in Harlingen. All sites will be closed every Friday.

Harlingen High School Field House June 5 – July 27 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m.- 12:30 p.m. Harlingen High School South Cafeteria June 5 – July 25 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Dr. Cano Freshman Academy Cafeteria June 5 – June 29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Harlingen Collegiate High School Cafeteria May 30 – June 1 (Lunch unavailable June 1) Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Harlingen School of Health Professions Cafeteria June 5 – June 29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Coakley Middle School Cafeteria May 29 – June 29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 p.m – 12:00 p.m. Memorial Middle School Cafeteria May 29 – June 29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Vernon Middle School Cafeteria May 29 – June 29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Gutierrez Middle School Cafeteria May 29 – June 29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Vela Middle School Cafeteria May 29 – June 29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.- 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Bonham Elementary Cafeteria May 29 – July 20 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 p.m – 12:00 p.m. Bowie Elementary Cafeteria June 5 – June 15 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Crockett Elementary Cafeteria May 29 – June 29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Dishman Elementary- Cafeteria June 5 – June 15 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Houston Elementary Cafeteria June 5 – June 15 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Jefferson Elementary Cafeteria June 5 – June 15 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Lamar Elementary Cafeteria May 29 – July 20 (BF unavailable after July 10) Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Austin Elementary Cafeteria May 30 – July 20 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Ben Milam Elementary Cafeteria May 30 – July 20 (BF unavailable after July 10) Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Stuart Place Elementary Cafeteria June 5 – June 15 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Travis Elementary Cafeteria June 5 – June 29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Zavala Elementary Cafeteria June 5 – June 15 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Wilson Elementary Cafeteria May 30 – July 20 (BF unavailable after July 10) Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Treasure Hills Elementary Cafeteria June 5 – June 15 Breakfast: 8 a.m.- 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Long Elementary Cafeteria May 29 – June 29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Rodriguez Elementary Cafeteria May 29- June 29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Lee Means Elementary Cafeteria June 5 – June 29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. STEM Academy Cafeteria June 5 – June 29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m – 12:30 p.m. Fair Park Boys & Girls Club May 30 – July 27 Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. Lemoyne Gardens Boys & Girls Club May 30 – July 27 Breakfast unavailable at this location

Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30pm St. Anthony Catholic Church June 26 – June 29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch unavailable at this location

Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District

Children between the ages of 1 to 18 and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old are eligible to receive program meals at no cost.

Additional or adult meals can be purchased. Breakfast will cost $3.50 and lunch will cost $4.50.

Sites will be closed every Friday and on Tuesday, July 4.

Rio Grande City High School May 30 – June 2

June 5 – June 9

June 12 – July 6 Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Grulla High School May 30 – June 2

June 5 – June 9

June 12 – June 29 Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Roque Guerra Elementary May 30 – June 2

June 5 – June 9

June 12 – June 22 Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Grulla Elementary May 30 – June 2

June 5 – June 9

June 12 – June 22 Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Iglesia Emmanuel June 26 – June 30 Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Learning Zone II June 5 – June 29 Lunch: 11 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. The Edutainment Zone June 5 – June 29 Lunch: 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Hillside Grocery June 5 – June 29 Lunch: 11 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Templo de Oracion June 5 – June 29 Lunch: 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

The list will be updated as more information becomes available.