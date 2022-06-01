RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School districts across the Rio Grande Valley are offering free meals to children throughout the summer.

Brownsville Independent School District

Brownsville ISD is launching its summer meal program on June 6.

The program is sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture and provides nutritious free meals for children ages zero to 18. No registration is needed.

Meals must be consumed onsite and children do not have to be Brownsville ISD students to receive a free meal.

To find a location/ school near you, click HERE.

Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District

Harlingen CISD Child Nutrition will be providing free meals to children 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old with healthy. There are no income requirements or registration required.

Click HERE for the Harlingen CISD summer meal schedule.

To learn more, please visit Harlingen CISD Child Nutrition webpage HERE.

Mission Consolidated Independent School District

Mission CISD launched its healthy summer meals for kids summer program Tuesday, May 30.

Serving times will be posted at each building and on the Mission CISD Child Nutrition Program webpage. Times will vary.

Individuals interested may also call the Mission CISD Child Nutrition Program office at 956-323-3800 for more information.

McAllen Independent School District

McAllen ISD is launching its summer feeding program on Wednesday, June 1.

Meals will be provided at 32 sites at least, many of them twice per day. There is a mixture of school and community sites. No documents or proof of income are required.

The program will run through Thursday, July 28 at most locations.

For the latest updates and locations, CLICK HERE.

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District

PSJA ISD is launching its summer meal program on June 6.

As part of the 2022 Summer Meals Program from the Texas Department of Agriculture, children 18 years old and younger can receive free breakfast and lunch meals at more than 43 PSJA ISD school and community sites throughout the summer.

PSJA ISD encourages all families to use these three tools to find a meal site near them and anywhere in the state:

Visit www.psjaisd.us/kidsmeals

Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator

Text FOOD to 304-304

This list will be updated as more information is available.