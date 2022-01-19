List: RGV schools delay, cancel class Friday due to weather

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School districts across the RGV as announcing delays and cancelations to class Friday due to weather conditions.

A strong cold front is forecasted to push through the Rio Grande Valley Thursday morning.

Right around dawn, Thursday, the leading edge of a cold air mass will slice through Deep South Texas firing off a few showers, shifting winds to out of the north, and setting the area up for a couple of miserable wet and cold days.

From Thursday night to Friday morning the Valley will experience gusty north winds, temperatures falling through the 30s, that wind and cold combo will make it feel like 22 degrees on your skin Friday morning.

Below are the latest plans from school districts:

Hidalgo County

Hidalgo ISD Elementary schools at 9 a.m. Secondary schools at 9:45 a.m. Bus routes will begin at 8:25 a.m. Employees will report at 8:30 a.m.



Vanguard Academy The acedemy will be closing shcool and offices. Classes will resume Monday. Jan. 24, 2022.



Mercedes ISD Class will begin at 10 a.m. for all students Bus routes will begin at 8 a.m.



Cameron County

Brownsville ISD Elementary Schools at 9 a.m. Middles schools at 8:40 a.m. High Schools at 9:45 a.m. Bus routes will also start at a later time. School staff will be reporting at the usual time.



Starr County

Willacy County

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story will continue to be updated.