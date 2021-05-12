LIST: RGV school cancelations due to weather

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as the storm advances into the Rio Grande Valley.

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—With the severe weather in the Rio Grande Valley, there have been reports of school cancelations.

Below is a list of school delays and cancellations around our area:

Donna Independent School District

Donna ISD canceled in-person and virtual classes due to power outages at some campuses following severe thunderstorms.

The district said it will update the community on any further changes.

Mercedes Independent School District

Mercedes ISD canceled in-person and virtual classes due to power outages at some campuses following severe thunderstorms.

