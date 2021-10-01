LIST: Power outages, flooded roads

Local News

FILE – This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston. On Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting wind turbines freezing over in the cold weather were primarily responsible for Texans losing heat and electricity this week. Failures in natural gas, coal and nuclear energy systems were responsible for nearly twice as many outages as frozen wind turbines and solar panels combined, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s power grid, said in a press conference Tuesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The latest list of power outages across the Rio Grande Valley.

Power Outages

Cameron County

  • Brownsville:
    • AEP has reported 1,175 customer power outages as of 3:57 p.m. Power is expected to restore power by 7:30 p.m.
  • Harlingen
    • AEP has reported 150+ customer power outages as of 3:57 p.m. Power is expected to restore power by 8 p.m.
    • Magic Valley Electric Company has a reported 13 customer outages.
  • La Feria
    • AEP has a reported 69+ customer power outages. There is no expected restoration time.

Hidalgo County

Mission

  • AEP has reported 2, 515 customer power outages in Mission as of 3:52 p.m. Power is expected to restore power by 6:00 p.m.

Willacy County

  • AEP has reported 749 customer power outages in Mission as of 4:09 p.m. Power is expected to restore power by 6:0 p.m.

Flooded Roads

Cameron County

  • Brownsville
    • FM 802/ Dana Avenue
    • 1400 Block of North Frontage
    • East Washington Street
    • Paredes Line Road/ Fm 802
    • Pablo Kisel Boulevard/ Morrison Road
  • Harlingen
    • East Austin
    • Wilson and T
    • Commerce and Markowskey flooded
    • Ed Carey/Seasame Dr
    • Frontage and Camelot
    • East Washington and North 77 sunshine strip
    • Jefferson all the way to Austin
    • Frontage and New Hampshire
    • Loop 499 in front of comm center
    • North 77 sunshine strip side lanes flooded traffic going to center
    • Eye Street
    • Frontage and Dixieland
    • Eye Street and Jackson
    • Commerce and Jefferson
    • Ed Carey and Pease
    • Van Buren and Commerce rail road arms down

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

