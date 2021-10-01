LIST: Power outages, flooded roads

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The latest list of power outages across the Rio Grande Valley.
Power Outages
Cameron County
- Brownsville:
- AEP has reported 1,175 customer power outages as of 3:57 p.m. Power is expected to restore power by 7:30 p.m.
- Harlingen
- AEP has reported 150+ customer power outages as of 3:57 p.m. Power is expected to restore power by 8 p.m.
- Magic Valley Electric Company has a reported 13 customer outages.
- La Feria
- AEP has a reported 69+ customer power outages. There is no expected restoration time.
Hidalgo County
Mission
- AEP has reported 2, 515 customer power outages in Mission as of 3:52 p.m. Power is expected to restore power by 6:00 p.m.
Willacy County
- AEP has reported 749 customer power outages in Mission as of 4:09 p.m. Power is expected to restore power by 6:0 p.m.
Flooded Roads
Cameron County
- Brownsville
- FM 802/ Dana Avenue
- 1400 Block of North Frontage
- East Washington Street
- Paredes Line Road/ Fm 802
- Pablo Kisel Boulevard/ Morrison Road
- Harlingen
- East Austin
- Wilson and T
- Commerce and Markowskey flooded
- Ed Carey/Seasame Dr
- Frontage and Camelot
- East Washington and North 77 sunshine strip
- Jefferson all the way to Austin
- Frontage and New Hampshire
- Loop 499 in front of comm center
- North 77 sunshine strip side lanes flooded traffic going to center
- Eye Street
- Frontage and Dixieland
- Eye Street and Jackson
- Commerce and Jefferson
- Ed Carey and Pease
- Van Buren and Commerce rail road arms down