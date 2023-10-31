RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are feeling spooktacular and setting up events for Halloween.
However, due to chilly weather conditions, some outdoor Halloween events have been moved indoors.
Cameron County
- The City of Harlingen will continue celebrating its annual Trails and Treats event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Lon C. Hill Park, located at 1216 Fair Park Boulevard.
- The City of La Feria is hosting its Halloween event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the La Feria Police Department, located at 115 East Commercial Avenue.
- The City of Primera has moved its second annual Trick or Treat event indoors. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 22893 Stuart Place Road.
- The City of Brownsville is hosting its annual Pumpkin Patch and ScareCrow Trail at Dean Porter Park until Nov. 3.
Hidalgo County
- The City of Alamo has moved its Halloween Festival to the Alamo Fire Station #1 at 125 9th Street. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and families are encouraged to dress up.
- The Raymondville Fire Department will continue to celebrate its Trunk or Treat event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Raymondville Fire Department, located at 547 W. Hidalgo.
- The City of Weslaco is hosting its Trunk or Treat event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 500 S. Kanas.
- Donna is hosting its Halloween event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Donna City Square Park.
- The City of San Juan is hosting its Halloween Festival with a Trunk or Treat event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 709 S. Nebraska Avenue.
- The City of Hidalgo is hosting its “Biggest Candy Giveaway in South Texas” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1st and Gardenia Street. The event will be a first come first serve basis. There will be a Nights of Terror at the Pumphouse Haunted House from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. for a $10 admission fee.