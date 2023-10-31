RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are feeling spooktacular and setting up events for Halloween.

However, due to chilly weather conditions, some outdoor Halloween events have been moved indoors.

Cameron County

The City of Harlingen will continue celebrating its annual Trails and Treats event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Lon C. Hill Park, located at 1216 Fair Park Boulevard.

The City of La Feria is hosting its Halloween event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the La Feria Police Department, located at 115 East Commercial Avenue.

The City of Primera has moved its second annual Trick or Treat event indoors. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 22893 Stuart Place Road.

The City of Brownsville is hosting its annual Pumpkin Patch and ScareCrow Trail at Dean Porter Park until Nov. 3.

Hidalgo County