RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The most wonderful time of the year often brings last minute purchases. To make the stress of scrambling on Christmas Eve less chaotic, ValleyCentral put together a list of store hours.
- H-E-B: On Christmas Eve, stores will open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The pharmacy will close at 5 p.m. Curbside will close at 7 p.m. and home delivery ends at 6 p.m. All H-E-B stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Walmart: On Christmas Eve, stores will be open from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walmart stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Sam’s Club: On Christmas Eve stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Christmas Day.
- Target: On Christmas Eve, stores will close at 8 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Big Lots: On Christmas Eve stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Christmas Day. On Monday Dec. 26 stores will open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Costco: On Christmas Eve stores will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Christmas Day.
- CVS: On Christmas Eve the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the pharmacy wil be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Christmas Day the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the pharmacy will be closed.
- Walgreens: On Christmas Eve the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the pharmacy will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Christmas Day the store will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the pharmacy will be closed.
- Dollar Tree locations will operate as usual on Christmas Eve and close Christmas Day
- IHOP: Will remain open
- Denny’s: Will remain open
- Whataburger: Closed Christmas Day
- Black Bear Diner: Open on Christmas Eve from 6 a.m. to 6pm and Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.