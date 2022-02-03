HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Here is a list of warm shelters in the Rio Grande Valley as winter weather arrives.

Hidalgo County

Mercedes // Mercedes Safe Room Community Recreation Center, 1202 N Vermont. Opening Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. to Feb. 4 at 12 a.m. *Must bring own blankets, pillows and snack. No pets allowed. If no one is in attendance the dome will be closed.

Edinburg // Shelter located at the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library: 1906 S. Closner Blvd. Now open until noon on Friday, Feb. 4. *Residents asked to bring bedding, medication, non-perishable food and snacks. No pets are allowed. If you have any questions, you can call the City Helpline at (956)259-HELP or dial 3-1-1.

Starr County

Roma // Emergency shelter is located at 1334 4th Street. Opening Feb. 3, 2022 at 8 a.m. until Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at 5 p.m. *The public is asked to bring their own pillows and blankets if possible.