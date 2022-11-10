MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission will host several events in observance of Veterans Day.

Events begin Thursday, Nov. 10 and will carry out through Saturday, Nov. 12. The events are as follows

Meet a Vet, Thank a Vent : 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Mission Historical Museum, located on 900 Doherty Ave.

: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Mission Historical Museum, located on 900 Doherty Ave. Korean War MIA/KIA Service : 9 to 9:40 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the RGV State Veteran Cemetery, located on 2520 South Inspiration Road

The entertainment for the Veteran’s Day Festival is as follows:

2 p.m. — DJ

— DJ 4 p.m. — Eros & the Drifters

— Eros & the Drifters 6 p.m. — DJ

— DJ 7 p.m. — Drone show

— Drone show 7:30 p.m. — Kicker Daddy

— Kicker Daddy 9 p.m. — DJ

— DJ 9:30 p.m. — Rustic Rose

Road closures on Saturday, Nov. 12, are as follows:

10 a.m.: Bus. 83 will be closed from Perkins to N. Conway

Tom Landry closed from Perkins to Dunlap Ave. 2 p.m.: Bus. 83 closed from Perkins to Stewart Rd. (This includes every intersecting street going north and south Streets affected are: Conway Ave. Doherty St. Miler St. Oblate St. Francisco St. Saint Marie St. Mayberry Rd Rosa Ave. Highland St. Pecan St. Bryan Rd Stewart Rd

Bus. 83 closed from Perkins to Stewart Rd. (This includes every intersecting street going north and south