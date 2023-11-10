RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local businesses across the Rio Grande Valley are offering deals and discounts this Veteran’s Day to honor those who served.

The following is a list of businesses and locations that are offering discounts and deals for Veterans:

Cameron County

Harlingen

Sophie’s Lovely Boutique, located at 112 W. Jackson is offering 10% off of its “Judy Blue Jeans.”

Drink Up bar, located at 1226 Morgan Boulevard, is offering 10% off to Veterans during Veteran’s Day weekend. Participants must show proof of ID to claim the discount.

Hidalgo County

Gorilla Appliance Repair is offering 10% off its services to Veterans and will be open on Veteran’s Day.

Weslaco

Nail Goddesses, located at 1523 W. Expressway 83 Suite A, is offering Veterans, a free hot towel and leg mask with a purchase of a pedicure service. The offer is valid from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11.

Edinburg