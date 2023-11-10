RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local businesses across the Rio Grande Valley are offering deals and discounts this Veteran’s Day to honor those who served.
The following is a list of businesses and locations that are offering discounts and deals for Veterans:
Cameron County
Harlingen
- Sophie’s Lovely Boutique, located at 112 W. Jackson is offering 10% off of its “Judy Blue Jeans.”
- Drink Up bar, located at 1226 Morgan Boulevard, is offering 10% off to Veterans during Veteran’s Day weekend. Participants must show proof of ID to claim the discount.
Hidalgo County
- Gorilla Appliance Repair is offering 10% off its services to Veterans and will be open on Veteran’s Day.
Weslaco
- Nail Goddesses, located at 1523 W. Expressway 83 Suite A, is offering Veterans, a free hot towel and leg mask with a purchase of a pedicure service. The offer is valid from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11.
Edinburg
- Pawsitive Vibes Pet Resort alongside the Palm Valley Animal Society, located at 4606 S. Business Highway 281, is hosting a Veteran’s Day microchip clinic. The event starts from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. Pawisitive Vibes Pet Resort donated 75 microchips and will offer the first 10 cars to receive a full day of doggie daycare.