RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Communities across the Rio Grande Valley are celebrating Independence Day with outdoor activities for families and friends.

Edinburg

The city of Edinburg is hosting its annual Texas Cook’Em event Saturday.

Texas Cook’Em High Steaks is offering a $25,000 award to winners.

The event is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 2, at the Ebony Hills Golf Course, 300 W. Mark S. Pena Drive.

As previously reported, the event is looking for participants for the cook-off as well as judges.

San Benito

The City of San Benito will host ResacaFest Saturday, in celebration of the Fourth of July.

The annual event will kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday at Heavin Memorial Park.

Admission is free.

For more information

La Joya

The city of La Joya will host an Independence Day celebration this Sunday.

Festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at La Joya Lions Municipal Park, behind the Fire Department.

For more information on the event,