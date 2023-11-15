RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are kickstarting the holiday season with displays of traditional trees, lights and festivities.

The following is a list of Valley cities and communities hosting holiday tree lighting events.

Harlingen

The Harlingen Convention Center is hosting its 2nd annual Tree Lighting Ceremony to bring on the festive cheer.

The tree lighting ceremony marks the official start of holiday festivities in Harlingen.

The tradition will feature performances, seasonal treats, activities and a visit from Santa for families and groups of all ages.

The ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Harlingen Convention Center located on 701 Harlingen Heights Dr.

Rio Grande City

The Rio Grande City Main Street Program will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

“Whether you’re a longtime resident or a visitor, everyone can join in the celebration, making it a powerful force for community bonding,” Yandery De La Cruz, Main Street Coordinator said.

The ceremony begins at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29 on Britton Avenue in downtown Rio Grande City.