Editor’s note: This story will be updated as we get more information on Thanksgiving distributions and free community meals.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local non-profit organizations, churches and groups are offering free Thanksgiving community meals and food distributions.

The following is a list of meal distributions and free Thanksgiving community meals that will be held ahead of Thanksgiving.

Food Bank Rio Grande Valley

The Food Bank RGV announced its annual drive-thru Thanksgiving distribution to serve 1,000 families on a first come, first serve basis.

Residents from all Valley cities are welcome to attend with an ID and proof of address.

The distribution line starts at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15. Food will be distributed starting at 4 p.m. until supplies last.

Food can be picked up at RGV Food Bank headquarters located on 724 N. Cage Blvd. in Pharr.

New Wine Church

New Wine Church in La Feria is inviting the community for a free meal on Thanksgiving day.

Community members will be allowed to dine in or take out their meal starting 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 23 at RGV Shrine Club on 13415 E. Expressway 83 in La Feria.

RGV Gives Back Thanksgiving Dinner

RGV Gives Back, a Valley-based non-profit, is hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner this week.

500 free meals will be distributed at the in-person event.

The dinner will begin at 4 p.m., Sunday Nov. 19 at St. John’s Episcopal Church located on 2500 N. 10th St. in McAllen.

The dinner is open to all Rio Grande Valley residents.

Thanksgiving Together: A Community Feast

Operation Christmas RGV is inviting residents in Mercedes and surrounding areas to its annual Thanksgiving feast.

The non-profit aims to distribute meals for up to 200 families.

The Thanksgiving feast is set for 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 19 at American Legion J.A. Garcia Post 172 located on 321 S. Ohio Ave. in Mercedes.

Food distributions will continue while supplies last.

Loaves and Fishes of the Rio Grande Valley

Loaves and Fishes will be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for Harlingen and Raymondville residents.

The annual dinner will be hosted from 3 to 5 p.m., Tuesday Nov. 21 at both locations.

Loaves and Fishes Harlingen is located on 514 S. E Street. The Raymondville headquarters is located on 776 W. Kimball Ave.

If you know of an event in the community that is hosting a Thanksgiving food distribution, let us know by sending an email at share@valleycentral.com