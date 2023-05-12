RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several events across the Rio Grande Valley are scheduled to postpone or cancel due to forecasted weather this weekend.

The following is a list of community events that have been postponed or canceled.

South Texas College: Certified Nursing Assistant exams scheduled for Saturday, May 13 at the South Texas College Pecan campus have been canceled until further notice. Assessment officials urge exam takers to visit their email for more information.

Watermelon Festival: The Watermelon Festival, scheduled for Saturday, May 13 has been postponed. The City of Alamo announced that the festival will be combined with the city’s annual Fourth of July Freedom Bash festivities and take place on July 3.

Blaze in the Brush: The motorcycle bike event scheduled for Saturday, May 13 has been been postponed to Saturday, June 3.

ValleyCentral will provide updates to the list as event coordinators announce updates.

If you know of an event in the community that has been postponed or canceled, let us know by sending an email at News@kveo.com