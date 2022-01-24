LIST: Cameron County Most Wanted 2022

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Cameron County city officials are asking the public for help in locating the county’s most-wanted individuals.

Luis V. Saenz, Cameron County District Attorney, shared the county’s most wanted individuals on his social media account Monday.

The seven individuals listed have active criminal cases and are considered “at large.”

City officials ask the public for assistance in locating them by sharing the list or informing authorities if aware of their whereabouts.

However, authorities urge the public to not approach the listed as they are considered “armed and dangerous.”

Reymundo de la Fuente Location: Brownsville De la Fuente is wanted for a 2015 murder.

Hugo Esquivel Location: Harlingen Esquivel is wanted for an Aggravated Robbery and Assault with a Deadly Weapon that occurred in 2015.

Eduardo Ponce Location: Cameron County Ponce is wanted for two charges, including Manslaughter and Aggravated Robbery.

Adriana Zamora Location: San Benito Zamora is wanted for a 2016 crime, involving Aggravated Robbery that resulted in serious bodily injury.

Faustino Acuna Garcia Location: San Benito Garcia is wanted for two charges, including Indecency with a Child and Aggravated Sexual Assault-Child that occurred in 2002.

Abel Capetillo Location: Harlingen Capetillo is wanted for a 2019 Burglary/Theft of a Vehicle.

Eduardo Santos Rodriguez Location: Brownsville Rodriguez is wanted for his failure to register as a Sex Offender from his offense in 2016.

Anyone with information on the wanted individuals is asked to contact local law enforcement or call (956) 544-0849.