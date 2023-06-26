HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to extreme heat conditions, cooling centers are opening up across the Rio Grande Valley.

The cooling centers will prove chilled shelter against the blistering heat and charging stations for those who lose power.

The following are cooling centers available across the Valey:

Cameron County

Brownsville

Ozanam Center, located at 656 N. Minnesota Ave. For more information or for availability, call the center at (956) 831-6331.

Harlingen

Loaves and Fishes of the RGV, located at 514 S. E. Street. Open from 8 .m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Hidalgo County

McAllen

Lark Community Center, located at 2601 Lark Ave. Open 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, contact the library at (956) 681-3340.

Las Palmas Community Center, located at 1921 N. 25th St. Open 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, during regularly scheduled class sessions. For more information, contact the center at (956) 681-3350.

Palm View Community Center, located at 3401 Jordan Rd. Open 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday. For more information, contact the center at (956) 681-3360.

Pharr

Pharr Memorial Library, located at 121 E. Cherokee Ave. The library is open to the public during normal business hours — 9 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 1 to 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

Weslaco