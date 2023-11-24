MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In McAllen, La Plaza Mall was crowded for Black Friday – but not as crowded as it was years ago. The world of retail is different these days.

ValleyCentral spoke with a group that focuses on the Valley economy. They say, despite the changes we see, the numbers keep rising.

When we arrived at La Plaza Mall in mid-morning Friday, we were struck by how easy it was to get a parking space on the first level of the parking garage.

The mall itself was crowded with there was the traditional presence of shoppers, but the crowds were not as big as they used to be.

We asked Jaime Ramirez, a shopper visiting from Mexico, whether he expected more people at the mall on Black Friday.

“Yeah, I think I mean, I don’t know if it’s because it’s still too early, but it’s not too crowded as in previous years,” He said.

Adrianna Huerta, a shopper visiting from Mexico, said she expected longer lines.

Well, though business is still good at La Plaza Mall, things have changed. Inflation is still on the minds of many, online shopping is dominant in our economy with Statista reporting early this year that roughly 75% of Christmas shoppers planned to purchase online this year.

Isabel Rodriguez, the La Plaza Mall Director of Marketing, said.

“Black Friday changed as a result of the pandemic, retailers started extending Black Friday hours or sales in fact,” Isabel Rodriguez, the La Plaza Mall Director of Marketing, said. “To, just allow people to have a longer period of time to take advantage of those sales.”

La Plaza Mall says it is too early to give exact sales numbers for the day. But they say the business they see is encouraging.

“JC Penney opened at 5 a.m., they had a crowd out there at 4:30 a.m. in line, waiting to come in, so, it just depends on the store that the customers are looking for,” Rodriguez noted.

The Rio Grande Valley Partnership, a group focused on the Valley economy, said the mall will do very well this year, but they have noticed some changes.

“There is a bit of a shift as far as people’s shopping patterns, I know that COVID is still something that people are concerned with,” explained Daniel Silva, president, and CEO of Rio Grande Valley Partnership. “There have been some spikes recently, so people are still being cautious.”

Silva doesn’t want you to be too worried about whether this mall will be successful this year.

“La Plaza Mall is going to continue to produce great numbers because we have the Mexican nationals that come in and they know La Plaza Mall is where I’m going to shop,” the RGV Partnership president told us.

The RGV Partnership wanted to leave you with one message, buy local because they say that does a great deal to help the Valley small business economy.

Silva added that though gas prices are coming down, inflation still affects shopping statistics too.