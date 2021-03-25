Limiting the spread of COVID-19 at March Madness

SAN ANTONIO (KVEO) — The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is well underway and it would not be possible without the help of cutting-edge technology that helps limit the spread of COVID-19.

It is about the size of a domino and each player is wearing the device. It was developed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and many in the sports world said the device saved sports.

The devices were created by Kinexon, a sports performance technology company based in Germany.



“It was a really simple pivot from other technology we had used in the sporting world. For about four years now in the U.S. it tracked performance, it tracked load management and players returning from injury,” said Matt Bontorin, Kinexon spokesperson.

Engineers modified these same wearable devices and reprogrammed them to not track performance but instead sensor communication.

“The NBA got on board very early with the bubble, it was extremely successful with them finishing their season with no hiccups,” said Bontorin.

Next for Kinexon came the NFL and then collegiate sports. Kinexon said individual collegiate conferences have already been using these devices throughout their regular season. Now all players are wearing them in the tournament.

“I would say and it really doesn’t bother me. Usually when you see it blinking you gotta back up. So it adds a little bit of an element and you say I’m standing next to this person and you have to space out and you’re trying to listen and coach is all the way over there it’s like ugh,” said Destiny Slocum, University of Arkansas basketball player.

Kinexon said they provided the devices and software. The NCAA has partnered with Bexar County to contact trace if a player is exposed to COVID-19.

“To identify if, in fact, anyone beyond the individual with a confirmed positive does have to be addressed,” said Lynn Holzman, NCAA Vice President of Women’s Basketball.

Kinexon said there are about 6,000 wearable devices being utilized in both the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments helping to keep student-athletes safe.

Most players said the devices are very lightweight and it has been an easy adjustment.

