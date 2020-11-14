Lighting Up Blue for Juvenile Diabetes Awareness

EDINBURG, Texas — November is Juvenile Diabetes Awareness month and health officials are Lighting Up Blue, the official color for National Diabetes Awareness month.

According to health experts, diabetes currently affects 27 percent of Rio Grande Valley residents, which is 3 times higher than the national average.

“In some people they know that they have it, but there are many people that don’t know that they have it. It goes undiagnosed until somebody detects it”, said Dr. Nicholas Pereira, South Texas Health Systems.

If your child is at risk of Type 2 Diabetes doctors recommend speaking with your pediatrician or registered dietician.