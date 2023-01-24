High winds caused a light pole to fall on top of a parked car at Walmart. (Photo Courtesy of: Patricia Burke)

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Strong winds caused a light pole to fall and land on top of a parked car, police said.

The incident occurred early Tuesday afternoon at the Walmart parking lot in Port Isabel. Chief Meteorologist Brian Hale from the Valley Storm Team said, during the time of the incident wind speeds were 33 mph, with wind gust up to 51 mph.

“There was no injuries,” Port Isabel Police Department told Valley Central. “There was a vehicle damage, the pole had just fallen down due to the strong winds.”

The incoming cold front brought along some high winds causing a strong wind advisory to go into effect Tuesday across the Rio Grande Valley.

According to the Brownsville National Weather Service, the winds range from 15 mph to 25 mph with a wind gust up to 35 mph.