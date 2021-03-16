COVID INFO COVID INFO

SPI lifeguards see fewer emergencies during spring break

by: Iris Karami

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — It is Texas Week at South Padre Island, a time when many Texas college students party. However, this year the island has been visited by more families than college students, and lifeguards say the number of medical calls is lower than in previous years. 

Photo: KVEO’s Salvador Castro; Pictured South Padre Island’s City Fire Chief Jim Pigg

“Kids that aren’t used to consuming alcohol, they overdo it and then we end up having to take care of them as well,” said Jim Pigg, South Padre Island Fire Chief. 

Typically lifeguards respond to calls of dehydration, fights, intoxication, and swimming out too far at the beach. 

Since Governor Greg Abbott reopened Texas right before spring break, Cameron County’s chief of beach patrol said he prepared as usual. 

“We actually staffed what we would normally staff for this time of year because we didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Chief Art Hurtado.  

The county only patrols Isla Blanca Park, and from the Hilton Hotel through Beach Access 6. Hurtado said a change in crowds has brought a change in the number of calls received.  

“From what I’ve seen, as we been working through the beginning of the weekend and beginning of this week, I’ve been seeing more families out here than I would normally see during spring break,” said Hurtado. 

The city’s fire chief agrees and said some colleges have cut spring break short. 

“Colleges are doing three-day weekends so the kids aren’t out during the week,” said Hurtado. 

Without special events, the city’s lifeguards are not stationed on the beach, so they have been patrolling in vehicles. 

“Because of special permitting, we’re not allowing stages on the beach, so we don’t have those there but we have more out patrolling,” said Chief Pigg. 

However, lifeguards said they are anticipating more college students to come to the island this weekend and encourage people to approach them if they need any help and if it is an emergency to call 9-1-1. 

South Padre Island lifeguards are dressed in dark blue and Cameron County lifeguards are dressed in yellow. 

