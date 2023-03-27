LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District released a statement after an alleged threat was made by a student over the weekend, authorities say.

According to the release, on Sunday evening the district became aware of threats made by a Los Fresnos United student via text.

The contents of the messages were not released by the district.

Later that evening, law enforcement was able to identify and make contact with the student and their family. The student admitted to sending the text message, with no intention of acting on the alleged threat, the release stated.

The district did not disclose the name of the student but stated they will not be allowed on campus.

“[They] will face appropriate discipline per the student code of conduct, and if necessary, criminal charges,” the release stated.

The Los Fresnos Police Department is handling the case and said the investigation is ongoing.