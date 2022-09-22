WARNING: The following story contains graphic information.

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a man they allege threatened to kill a woman while sexually assaulting her.

Michael Nathaniel Contreras, 24, an Alamo resident, was arrested on charges of sexual assault, according to Hidalgo County records.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Mission Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at 4:27 a.m. on Sept. 17. On the call, a woman was heard yelling “get off me” and a man was also heard saying “let me or I’m going to kill you,” according to the document.

The call was pinged to a parking lot on the 500 block of South Conway Avenue, and officers were sent to the location. There, officers found a man on top of a woman inside a silver sedan. The man, identified as Contreras, got out of the vehicle with his pants unbuttoned, authorities said.

Contreras was detained.

Contreras told officers they stopped at the parking lot to have sex and that he was in love with the woman, police said. However, officers spoke with the woman, who said Contreras was forcing her to have sex with him, according to authorities.

She told police that he said, “Come on, I drove all the way from Donna,” the document stated.

The woman said he then got on top of her in the passenger seat and stopped her from opening her door. The woman then called 9-1-1 with a free hand and began screaming to get the dispatcher’s attention.

The police document alleges Contreras then jumped to the backseat and pulled the woman by her arms and hair. The woman said that Contreras told her, “Shut up or I’m going to kill you,” while she was trying to keep her legs closed tightly. She said that Contreras was eventually able to open her legs and opened a sealed condom while trying to move her underwear.

She told officers that Contreras was not able to proceed because police arrived.

Police noted that the victim had bruising to her arms, back and lower legs.

Contreras was interviewed by police, telling them that the victim was angry because she saw incoming text messages from other women on his phone, the document stated. Further, the document stated that Contreras admitting to using his legs to force her legs open.

Contreras was booked on Sunday. His bond was set at $10,000.