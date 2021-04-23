Legislation promoting tourism with U.S. and Mexico will help rebuild key industry, say congressmen

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Henry Cuellar and Congressman Michael McCaul, chairmen of the U.S.-Mexico Interparliamentary Group, announced the introduced the United States-Mexico Tourism Improvement Act.

According to the news release, this legislation is aimed at governmental cooperation between the United States and Mexico to reinvigorate tourism in both countries.

“This bill will build a more resilient tourism economy post COVID-19 by bolstering tourism between our two countries and strengthening our relationship with Mexico. As the chair of the U.S.-Mexico Interparliamentary Group, I am committed to working with our southern neighbor to expand opportunity, prosperity and security in both countries,” said Cuellar’s news release.

Expanding Bilateral and Joint Tourism

The bill will specifically:

Continue deepening bilateral tourism through governmental cooperation between the United States and Mexico.

Improve third-party tourism to the United States and Mexico through join international promotional efforts.

Prioritize and expand the tourism industries in both counties by emphasizing exchanges in international economic sectors, including hospitality and accommodation, retail, and cultural education.

