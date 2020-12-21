Legal permanent resident pleads guilty to bulk cash smuggling

MCALLEN, Texas — 36-year-old Sergio Guadalupe Sauceda-Saenz of Edinburg, a legal permanent resident, pled guilty to bulk cash smuggling, said the U.S. Department of Justice.

Sauceda-Saenz admitted on Tuesday to evading currency reporting requirement by knowingly hiding over $10,000.

On April 4, he attempted to leave the United States through the Hidalgo Port of entry. Authorities said they conducted an outbound inspection which led to the discovery of $571,497 in bulk U.S. currency in the spare tire, said the Department of Justice.

He also acknowledged to concealing the money and that it was illegal to transport the currency from the U.S. to Mexico unreported.

As part of the plea agreement, he has agreed to forfeit his interest in the seized cash.

U.S. District Judge Ricardo H. Hinojosa accepted the plea and set sentencing for Feb. 10, 2021. Sauceda-Saenz faces up to five years in federal prison with a possible $250,000 maximum fine. He could also lose his status as a legal permanent resident.

Sauceda-Saenz will remain in custody pending sentencing.