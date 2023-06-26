MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday, the non-profit LEAP for STEM in McAllen received a Spectrum Digital Education grant of $10,000 for summer camps.

A release from Spectrum stated the grant is part of the broadband connectivity provider’s six-year-$8 million commitment to promoting digital education and broadband technology in communities across the country.

LEAP for STEM will use the funding to provide summer camps for low-income families where students are able to participate in STEM programs that promote robotics, coding, engineering and technology.

“We are so excited and humbled to have been selected as a grantee of the Spectrum Digital Education Grant,” said Milly Hernandez, Director of LEAP for STEM. “This grant will help us purchase robots, equipment, and supplies that will help us to provide great STEM summer camps for all kids.”

Spectrum and Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez will host a special presentation, with LEAP for STEM students and representatives at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28 at the McAllen Elks Lodge #1402, located at 3500 Jordan Ave.

“As one of the largest internet providers in the U.S., Spectrum is committed to supporting local initiatives like LEAP for STEM that promote digital literacy and inclusion and help educate community members in the Rio Grande Valley about the value of adopting broadband in their lives so they can succeed in today’s connected society,” said Rahman Kahn, Group Vice President of Community Impact for Charter Communications, Inc.