HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Leaders from across the region are coming together to encourage high school seniors to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and take advantage of billions of funds available in financial aid.

The Region One Education Service Center, Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Regional Bank, Educate Texas and RGV Focus created the Texas FAFSA Challenge to encourage the other 19 education service centers across the state to support the initiative to increase the percentage of FAFSA completions among the Class of 2023.

Virginia Tomlinson, senior at Edinburg North High School, is among the students who completed her application.

“It has helped me in order to get some extra money in order for me to be able to attend college without having to take out loans or having my mom pay out of pocket,” Tomlinson said.

“I really want to go to Sam, Houston State but if that is not an option, then I’m going to stay here at UTRGV,” she said.

For more information on financial aid visit https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa