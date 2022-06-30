RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral)- Local leaders and advocates shared their reaction Thursday to the Supreme Court’s ruling allowing the Biden administration to end the Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. While many are calling this a win, local leaders express that more needs to be done for immigration reform.

“We can’t just let everybody rush to the border and expect our border patrol and customs to be efficient in handling it,” said Hidalgo Judge Richard Cortez.

Cortez said in order to not overwhelm the U.S.-Mexico border, reform needs to be made by Congress. He adds with our economic state, migrants looking for work are the answer.

“Our economy needs immigrants, our economy needs to pay attention to what’s happening at the border. Inflation is high, employers are looking for workers, and we have restaurants that can’t open because they don’t have workers. We need workers of all kinds,” he said.

Meanwhile, immigration advocates say the ending of the Migrant Protections Protocol (MPP) is just one hurdle being removed.

“Right now even more than that what we are dealing with is the results of Title 42 still being in place because that is really what is preventing people from preventing themselves to request asylum,” said Andrea Rudnik, the Co-Founder of Team Brownsville.

Rudnik and the organization have been providing resources to migrants along the border, she said they continue seeing migrants being dropped off at the Brownsville bus station. Rudnik adds there has been some progress made since the policy took effect in 2019.

“There actually aren’t any children that are being returned which is a very good thing because the first time around families with children really had a very difficult time living in an encampment living in an open environment where they were vulnerable to anything,” said Rudnik.

Both Rudnik and Cortez are hopeful this is a step in the right direction for asylum seekers. The Biden administration has yet to announce whether they will end the program immediately or wait for a lower court ruling.