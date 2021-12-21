Lawsuit filed against woman who threatened person with gun over H-E-B parking spot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman facing criminal charges for pointing a gun at a woman in an altercation over a parking spot has been sued by the other person involved.

On Dec. 16, Diane Reyes filed a lawsuit against Rossie Dennis, 60, almost a month after she was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say a disturbance occurred between the two on Nov. 24 where Dennis pointed a handgun at Reyes during an argument over a parking spot in Corpus Christi

Reyes’s petition in the lawsuit says she was in an H-E-B parking lot when she observed an SUV driven by Dennis stopped in the lane of traffic with no turn signal. The court documents say she then drove around the stopped vehicle and entered a vacant parking spot.

Dennis then approached Reyes’s vehicle and yelled and banged her hands on Reyes’s car window, according to court documents.

Reyes ignored Dennis in an effort to deescalate the situation, according to the lawsuit, but Dennis returned with a handgun and pointed it at Reyes demanding she exit the vehicle.

When this occurred, Reyes dialed 911 and reported the incident to the police.

Dennis then returned to her vehicle and fled from the scene.

Police later set out a warrant for Dennis and arrested her where she was charged with aggravated assault.

Reyes is seeking from $250 thousand to $1 million for damages, which the lawsuit states will cover the assault and emotional distress she faced in the incident.

Dennis has yet to respond to the lawsuit.