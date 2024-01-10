MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A customer accusing a Stripes employee of raping her is coming forward.

She is suing the company and demanding major changes. Most rape survivors don’t come forward and rarely do they show their faces.

Irma Moreno did both and talked about what happened before her alleged rapist, Juan Francisco Briones, violated her and why she is taking Stripes to court.

“How would you feel just going in there and being raped?,” Moreno said after a news conference she held on Wednesday with her attorney.

Moreno says she wants the convenience store chain to fire the clerk who she says violated her in a bathroom.

“You obviously don’t go to a Stripes store expecting such a traumatic event to occur,” Moreno’s attorney Israel Perez III said.

On Nov. 21, 2023, Moreno went to the Stripes located on 5600 N. Ware Rd. in McAllen for a job application and says she gave Briones her phone number.

Moreno’s attorney says the potentially work-related texts turned explicit.

Two days later, Moreno went to the store as a customer and she said she left a victim. She told police that Briones followed her to the women’s restroom, locked the door and raped her.

“He shouldn’t be out,” Moreno said.

As of January, Briones is out on bond, but not out of a job.

“He is currently out walking free right now,” Attorney Perez said. “Ms. Moreno is kind of terrified for her own safety.”

Moreno’s attorney says Stripes didn’t fire him, but gave Briones another job at a new Stripes location on N. 23rd street in McAllen, less than four miles away.

“They know he’s a danger now,” Attorney Perez said. “They’ve ignored the warning signs. Ms. Moreno has to act.”

Perez says Stripes should have taken more action to hold its employees accountable.

The 10-page lawsuit claims Briones’ sexual assault is part of a pattern.

The lawsuit claims Stripes employees began to complain Briones’ illicit sexual behavior in 2022. One employee says he harassed her.

“I would call it retaliation. In one instance. We know that one person was fired for reporting harassments. In one instance, one of the folks that was let go. They’re pay was just withheld. Stripes refuse to pay the person because they were reporting this person for sexual harassment,” Perez said.

In the lawsuit, Perez says Stripes withheld pay for an employee who backed up harassment claims against Briones.

Moreno is seeking $1 million in damages; she also wants Briones fired and policy changes to prevent retaliation against whistleblowers.

We reached out to Stripes for comment about the allegations and lawsuit. They have not responded.