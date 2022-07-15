MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCental) – Several GOP Senators held a joint press conference at the McAllen Convention Center on Friday.

U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX), Ted Cruz (R-TX), James Lankford (R-OK), Joni Ernst (R-IA), John Barrasso (R-WY), Ron Johnson (R-WI) and John Hoeven (R-ND) will take part in the press conference.

Along with the press conference, the Senators participated in a tour of the border with law enforcement, including the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and local landowners.

The Senators also will hold briefings with several agencies, including Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to discuss the efforts to secure the U.S.-Mexico Border.