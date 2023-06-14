RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School districts across the state are addressing students’ mental health.

In Raymondville, one student says she had a hard time readjusting in a post COVID-19 era.

Raymondville Early College High School is taking steps to help students struggling.

“Many of our students didn’t just lose credit during the pandemic, but they also lost family in many cases,” Raul Valdez, the principal at Raymondville Early College High School said.

One Raymondville student entering her senior year says her mental health declined during the pandemic.

“During that time, I had developed anxiety, depression and an eating disorder. And it was a lonely time for me to actually get help,” the anonymous student said.

When it came time to get back to in person learning, it was a tough adjustment.

She says being in that environment was triggering her anxiety making it hard to keep up with schoolwork.

”I came until my sophomore year, when the school opened for everyone because I just didn’t feel like going during the COVID years. However, because of all of that, it was a major adjustment,” she said.

Lawmakers in Austin are recognizing the trend of student mental illness and are taking steps to address the issue.

When Governor Greg Abbott called an immediate special session of the state legislatur, he called for the state to “provide access to mental healthcare for students at all schools.”

Representative Janie Lopez from San Benito says she, along with her colleagues, are working to address mental health.

“There’s a lot of eyes on providing mental health for children. In House Bill 1, they allocated $9 billion towards public schools and that includes child mental healthcare,” Lopez told ValleyCentral. “And then, if we look at community mental healthcare services, that’s another $93 million coming to the State of Texas for children services.”

When it comes to addressing mental health in schools, Lopez says a lot is being invested into students.