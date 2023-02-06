HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State Representative John Bucy III is calling on the Texas Education Agency to keep students safe by providing them with more psychologists in schools.

“I hope the state will take it seriously to make sure we are truly, truly addressing school safety by addressing the mental health of our students across state of Texas,” Bucy said.

Bucy is calling on the state to establish a School Psychologist Shortage Task Force.

“We just don’t have enough school psychologists, let alone counselors in our schools. And so the hope here is that we can start tackling that if we want true school safety,” Bucy said.

The task force would study issues related to the shortage, including pay.

“There’s a shortage because psychologists can go make more money in the private sector instead of working in schools,” Bucy stated.

The task force would also look at supply and demand issues for school-based psychological services among districts and provide recommendations for increasing their presence.

“We think about how our kids are going to be safe, how they’re going to get resources they need. And one of those real challenges is making sure they get mental health and mental support,” Bucy added.

If the bill passes, members of the task force would include school psychologists and lawmakers.