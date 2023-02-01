RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local lawmaker is hoping to create a distance program at the University of Texas at Austin School of Law for students in the Rio Grande Valley.

House Bill 116 would establish a program that allows a student admitted to the University of Texas School of Law to participate in the student’s first year of classes remotely from a facility at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

State Representative Terry Canales says the bill would help Valley law students unable to go to Austin their first year of study.

“The Rio Grande Valley faces a geographic barrier to public law schools, and we have one of the lowest lawyer to citizen ratios in the state of Texas. So what this bill would do is create a pipeline of students who would start law school down here and then finish their law degree at Austin, the UT Law Center, and so which is one of the top schools in the nation.

The bill does require the program be consistent with the accreditation requirements for the UT School of Law.

At least five students are allowed to participate in the program during each academic year.

If passed, the program would begin no later than the 2024 fall semester.