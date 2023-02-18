AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A state representative filed a bill to enact paid family leave for all Texans.

James Talarico, a Texas state representative, was joined by his mother as he filed House Bill 2298 this week in Austin. If passed, this legislation will ensure all Texans are offered 12 weeks of paid leave to care for their own health, spend time with a newborn baby or take care of a sick or injured family member.

While on leave, workers would be able to receive 67% of their normal paycheck.

According to Talarico, 74% of Texas workers, or 10.8 million people do not have access to any form of paid leave.

For Talarico, the need to file the bill hit home when he learned that his mother was forced to return to work just days after giving birth to him.

“I was born to a single mom who worked long hours to make ends meet,” Talarico said. “Just days after giving birth to me, the hotel forced her to go back to work. No Texan should have to choose between their job and their family. For decades, politicians have preached about ‘family values.’ Paid family leave is how we truly value our families.”