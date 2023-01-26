HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State Representative Terry Canales is pushing for the passage of a bill that reduces the charges if a person is caught with marijuana concentrates.

House Bill 127 focuses on marijuana possession and lower penalties for pot concentrates. It is just one of several bills Texas lawmakers filed dealing with marijuana.

This particular bill deals with a disparity found in Texas law relating to crimes and possession of the drug.

“Marijuana concentrates are treated much more harshly than regular marijuana,” Canales said.

“You could spend a lifetime in prison for the same amount of marijuana concentrate that a bag of pot would have, if you put that amount and change the characteristic into a brownie,” he said.

Canales says making brownies or gummies with marijuana concentrates could result in a first-degree felony, depending on the amount, a punishment that he believes is too severe.

“I’ve seen people charged with first degree felonies, which is the functional equivalent of a murder as a first-degree felony, and for marijuana gummies,” Canales said.

The bill would allow concentrates to have similar consequences as the marijuana plant.

This isn’t the first time Canales has expressed the need for changes in marijuana legislation, and he says although the bill doesn’t call for legalization, lowering the penalty could benefit society.

“At least bring concentrates into the same universe as the actual drug that you outlawed to begin with,” he said.

If the bill were to pass, it will go into effect this September.

Texas lawmakers are in session until late May.