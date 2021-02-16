Law enforcement respond to dogs left in freezing temperatures, issuing warnings, citations

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets, and leaving them outside in certain conditions is illegal.

Cameron County Constable Precinct-5 deputies have been responding to calls of dogs being left outdoors in this historic and extreme cold.

Constable Eddie Solis explains violations are considered a Class “C” misdemeanor and come with a fine of up to $500.

Specifically, the law states that it is illegal to leave your dog outside unattended with restraints “unreasonably” limiting their movement amid severe weather conditions — including freezing temperatures below 32 degrees and heat advisories.

“We don’t just give out a citation right there and then,” said Solis. “We’ll look at the circumstances. We’ll see if they have shelter, if the chain is long enough, if it’s more than 10 feet, if they can basically go in and hide from the outside weather conditions. More than likely we’ll just give them a warning.”

While it’s just a misdemeanor, Solis says if the animal dies as a result of neglect, then it becomes a case of animal cruelty which can result in an arrest.

If you notice an animal outside in severe conditions, he encourages you to call your local animal control or police department.