Law enforcement preparations ahead of Trump’s visit to RGV

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)-President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday afternoon, and after the violence we witness last week against the Capitol, is the public’s safety at risk?

Anytime you have a Presidential visit, experts say safety is a complex effort to coordinate, and with the violence at the Capitol, Trump’s visit tomorrow there will be a heightened alert.

“I think the mindset is we’ll plan for the worse and hope for the best. We want to make sure that we have the plans in place to protect not only the people that are going to attend but also law enforcement.” said Brian Lynch, Executive Director, Safety and Security of RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange)

Lynch is also a former FBI agent, serving in that role for 21 years, says Secret Service and local law are already bust coordinating resources, and conducting intelligence. The intelligence that is received, will then result in a plan, with the ultimate goal of protecting the President.

“And you want to do everything you can to ensure you have the capabilities to address any type of incident that may happen.” said Lynch,

Lynch said events this past week, have the attention of law enforcement.

“You’ll visibly see the presence of law enforcement. They’ll be perimeter control, so they will limit access to certain areas where the President will certainly be visiting, and there will certainly be a large number of visible police in the surrounding area.” said Lynch.

We asked Lynch if recent actions in Washington could increase violence during Trump’s visit to the Rio Grande Valley.

“If you looking at what causes people to actions, obviously it’s rhetoric, right. It’s talking about it. It’s conversating with each other, whether your using social media or some other mode to have that happen, but it’s the emotions of the time. We hope that those emotions don’t lead to any action that we saw last week.” said Lynch.

Lynch says we have to plan as if something like that could happen.

We did also reach out to McAllen Police to see how they are ensuring public safety but they declined to comment citing security concerns. We did also reach out to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, who say while they will be assisting McAllen, they also declined to comment.